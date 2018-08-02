Edmonton’s Food Bank tackling hunger at Thursday’s Eskimos game

Edmonton’s Food Bank is hoping to be the winner of Thursday’s Edmonton Eskimos game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

A food fundraiser is encouraging fans to bring a non-perishable or monetary donation to the game.

A portion of ticket sales also goes towards the food bank.

“We will have food bank staff and volunteers at four of the gates around Commonwealth Stadium collecting food and funds,” Samantha Potkins with the food bank said. “It’s been quite a longstanding partnership with the Edmonton Eskimos.”

Potkins said the funds are needed at this time of year as it’s typically a slower time for donations to be coming in.

“A lot of people give during the festive season, and it’s just not as top of mind [at this time of year]. It’s just the way it goes year over year.”

READ MORE: $71K Edmonton Eskimos 50/50 jackpot will carry over to Aug. 2 game

Eskimos linebacker J.C. Sherritt told Global News Morning Edmonton it’s an important way to reach out to the community.

“It’s a great cause. Bring a non-perishable food donation to the game and get some great entertainment at the same time.”

LISTEN BELOW: Edmonton’s Food Bank tackling hunger at Eskimos game

Last year, the event raised nearly $58,000 and more than 23,00 pounds of food was donated.

“Edmontonians definitely come out and support these events in a big way. It really does help us restock the shelves,” said Potkins. “Food insecurity can face anybody at any time for a variety of circumstances.”

Mayor Don Iveson proclaimed July 30 to Aug. 6 “Week to Feed Edmonton”.

Edmonton Heritage Festival will also be fundraising for the food bank starting this weekend. The event is the single largest food and fundraising drive of the year.

“[Heritage Festival] is very important to us,” said Potkins. “[You could] potentially go to both events within the same week to support the food bank.”

You can also donate here.