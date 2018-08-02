Health unit cautions residents after possible blue-green algae found at Three Mile Lake

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is cautioning residents around Three Mile Lake after a potential blue-green algae bloom was located.

According to a release issued by the SMDHU on Wednesday, the bloom has not yet been confirmed by testing, however, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will be collecting water samples for analysis this week to test for the presence of the algae.

“Because wind and water currents can change the location of algae blooms, which may make the water look bluish-green or like green pea soup or turquoise paint, the caution is being issued around the entire lake,” the release reads.

According to the health unit, some varieties of blue-green algae are capable of producing toxins that can be harmful to humans and animals.

READ MORE: Swim advisory issued for Gull Lake Beach in Gravenhurst

The health unit is cautioning residents that exposure to blue-green algae, whether for drinking, swimming, bathing, cooking, or through eating fish caught from the lake, can result in illness.

Health officials say adverse effects from blue-green algae are mainly caused by drinking or coming into water that is contaminated with algae toxins.

The health unit says boiling water does not destroy the toxins and home treatment systems should not be relied on.

According to the health unit, symptoms from consuming algae toxins can include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. However, symptoms can be more serious if large quantities of water are swallowed.