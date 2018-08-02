Ticats set to face Manziel, Alouettes

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats knew there was a strong possibility that they would be facing Johnny Manziel in Week 8 after trading the never-used quarterback to Montreal on July 22.

When the Alouettes host the Tiger-Cats at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium Friday (7:30 p.m. kickoff), Johnny Football will finally get what he’s wanted since joining the CFL last spring: playing time.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be a starter again,” said Manziel, the former Cleveland Brown who hasn’t played a regular season game in the pros in two years. “This is what I’ve wanted since I got up here.”

“I wanted to come to the CFL to get an opportunity to play. I felt that was what I was missing. The situation didn’t work out in Hamilton and I got somewhere where I could. I’m excited about that.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats dealt Manziel and offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice to the Montreal Alouettes for Canadian defensive end Jamaal Westerman and receiver Chris Williams as well as 2020 and 2021 first-round picks.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner played in both of Hamilton’s exhibition games — completing 21-of-31 passes for 168 yards and a TD while rushing six times for 19 yards — but remained on the sidelines as Jeremiah Masoli’s backup once the regular season began.

Manziel dressed for Montreal’s 44-23 loss last week to Edmonton but didn’t play as Vernon Adams Jr. went the distance, completing 15-of-28 passes for 217 yards and an interception while rushing for 72 yards and a TD on eight carries.

The six-foot, 210-pound Manziel was taken in the first round, No. 22 overall, by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft but was released in March 2016 after posting a 2-6 record over two controversial campaigns.

Manziel last threw a pass competitively on December 27, 2015, in a 17-13 loss to Kansas City.

Manziel, 25, appeared in 14 NFL games, throwing for 1,675 yards and seven TDs.

The Alouettes (1-5) are tied with Toronto for last place in the CFL’s East Division. Like Montreal, Hamilton (2-5) is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Tiger-Cats are coming off a flat 21-15 home loss to Ottawa.

Through six games, Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli ranks 2nd in the CFL in passing yards (1,914), completions (144), and completion percentage (67%), however, he’s thrown just five touchdowns to six interceptions. As a team, Hamilton also ranks second in the league in time of possession (32:50).

So why can’t they finish?

“We (the offence) need to do a better job as players in communicating,” Masoli told reporters after the Week 7 loss. “We’re off just a little bit on our assignments and we don’t execute. We don’t finish. We’re putting up all these big numbers but there aren’t any points to show for it.”

After the Tiger-Cats’ running backs (John White and Sean Thomas Erlington) combined for just 21 yards on 9 carries last week, it appears Alex Green will move into a starting role against Montreal. The former NFLer and Hawaii Rainbow Warrior played in six games for Hamilton last season, rushing for 447 yards on 79 attempts (5.7 average) and finding the end zone five times. Green also caught eight passes for 47 yards.

3 things to watch:

Get these hands: In what should help Hamilton with their lack of finish, receiver Luke Tasker is set to return after missing two weeks with what he calls a “lower body tear.” Terrence Toliver is also getting first-team reps. The six-feet-five-inch tall receiver missed one game.

Banged up Banks: Receiver Brandon Banks has been limited in practice while wearing a knee brace and limping. Banks has missed just two games in three-plus seasons with Hamilton.

Good timing for the Ticats: Hamilton has won 5 of the last 6 games vs Montreal, including a two-game sweep last year. In the last 7 years (2011-2017), Montreal has won the season series over Hamilton just once (2015). Hamilton is 12-8 vs the Als since 2011.