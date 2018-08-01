Student art in Lethbridge contest raises awareness of food security issues

A colourful gallery is provoking food for thought in high school students’ minds across Lethbridge.

As part of the Interfaith Foodbank’s annual art competition, the Crossings Branch Library is putting students’ work on display for the entire month of August.

Open to all high school students, the art competition was first created by the Lethbridge Interfaith Foodbank to inspire community members to get educated on food security issues.

The competition began last fall when it called for participants to create an image depicting their own interpretation of the phrase: food for all.

After almost a year of creating their masterpieces, the submissions were then judged by local artists, where the first, second and third place winners each received cash prizes.

Grade 9 Chinook student, Eliza Poettcker, was announced as this year’s winner for her unique painting, symbolizing the world’s current hunger crisis.

“I drew an apple in a hand in front of a galaxy,” said Poettcker, describing her painting, “and it has a bite out of it to represent the need for food across the globe.

“There is also a map of countries in the world, some shaded darker to represent more need for food in those countries.”

Organizers say this competition is a great way to help create awareness of these food shortages in the younger demographics.

“We thought a great way to engage youth was by through an art competition,” said Danielle McIntyre, executive director at the Interfaith Foodbank.

“It’s something new and different and a great way to get youth thinking about the need to support others with food.”

Now in its second year, the event has grown in the number of participants, but organizers also say they hope to further expand the event next year by opening the competition to younger students.

All entries submitted to this year’s competition will be displayed at the Crossings Branch Lethbridge Public Library until the end of August.