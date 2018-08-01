Traffic disruptions expected as work begins on Kingston’s Bath Road bike path

Get ready for traffic disruptions as Kingston adds a new bike lane.

Work began on Wednesday on a bike way and multi-use path on Bath Road, extending from Coverdale Drive to Collins Bay Road. The stretch is all a part of the city’s active transportation master plan. The section of Bath Road will be down to one eastbound lane from August 1st through September.

“During construction we’ll have some short term pain but ultimately we’ll have a long term gain once we have this fully implemented,” said Anthony Simmons, construction manager with the city of Kingston.

Simmons did have some advice for the motoring public, advising patience. When complete, the project will connect two existing sections of the waterfront trail, making it a more attractive choice for those who want to walk, cycle or use a wheelchair to get to their destination.

“This project is a little over $1.3 million in total cost,” Simmons said.

The provincial government is kicking in $268,500 in funds from the Ontario Municipal Cycling Infrastructure Program. The bike way project was supposed to have started last year, but was delayed as repairs were needed to address the erosion of the shoreline due to high water levels.