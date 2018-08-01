Trial in 2017 Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory murder delayed another year

On Wednesday, Brandon Baptiste walked into a courtroom in Belleville for the first time since being granted bail in June of 2017. The judge ordered Baptiste to appear back in court in June of 2019 — followed by another hearing in September of 2019. This will mark two years that Baptiste will stay at home under house arrest before his trial begins.

Last year, a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory man, Kenneth Ferrill, was shot and later died in hospital.

Since then, 25-year-old Baptiste was charged in connection with Ferril’s death.

Baptiste has been under house arrest for over a year. He was released from custody after paying $130,000 in bail.

Baptiste has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of 43-year old Ferrill, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and died in hospital.

Baptiste is also facing 10 gun-related charges, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of careless use and storage of a firearm and another three counts of careless use and storage of firearm ammunition.

