August 1, 2018 7:17 pm

Trial in 2017 Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory murder delayed another year

By

The man charged in the 2017 murder of Kenneth Ferrill was in Superior court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Brandon Baptiste walked into a courtroom in Belleville for the first time since being granted bail in June of 2017. The judge ordered Baptiste to appear back in court in June of 2019 — followed by another hearing in September of 2019. This will mark two years that Baptiste will stay at home under house arrest before his trial begins.

Last year, a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory man, Kenneth Ferrill, was shot and later died in hospital.

Since then, 25-year-old Baptiste was charged in connection with Ferril’s death.

Baptiste has been under house arrest for over a year. He was released from custody after paying $130,000 in bail.

Baptiste has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of 43-year old Ferrill, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and died in hospital.

Baptiste is also facing 10 gun-related charges, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of careless use and storage of a firearm and another three counts of careless use and storage of firearm ammunition.

