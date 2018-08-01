Kingston police searching for missing teen

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a teen who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

According to police, 15-year-old Deidra Garrah was last seen at in the area of Murney Tower at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The youth apparently ran away from her guardian, reportedly in a distraught state.

Police say they have searched the waterfront area and continue to look for the teen. She is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and approximately and 190 pounds.

Police have released an image of Garrah in hopes that someone might recognize her.

If seen, contact Det. Lund at 613-549-4660 ext. 6159 or via email at dlund@kingstonpolice.ca.