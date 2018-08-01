Another accolade for Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back Andrew Harris

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris has been named a CFL Top Performer for the Month of July, along with receivers Brad Sinopoli of the Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Eskimos’ “Duke” Williams.

The reigning Most Outstanding Canadian ran for three-consecutive 100-yard games and finished the month with 437 yards rushing and another 117 receiving in four games – while scoring five touchdowns.

Highlighting that performance was a career-best 161-yard rushing effort in a 38-20 win in Toronto on July 21 against the Argos.

The 31-year-old Winnipegger leads the CFL with 637 yards rushing and is on pace for 1,640 yards for the season, which would easily surpass his career high of 1,112 during the 2012 season.

The Blue Bombers are in a bye week and return to action on Aug. 10 when they host the Hamilton Tiger Cats at 7:30 p.m. at Investors Group Field.

