Sentencing underway for Edmonton senior convicted of murdering son-in-law

Sentencing is underway for a 75-year-old Edmonton man who killed his estranged son-in-law two years ago at a home in southwest Edmonton.

The Crown is asking that Roberto Robles not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years, but less than 15 years. A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years, but it can also range up to 25 years.

In June, a jury convicted Robles of second-degree murder in the death of his estranged son-in-law — Armando Cosmea-Aspillaga — at his home in the Riverbend area.

On Wednesday, Robles entered the courtroom wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, walking with the help of a crutch. As part of the sentencing hearing, 15 victim impact statements were read.

The victim’s sister, Adelaida Puente, read her and her mother’s victim impact statements in Spanish, with the English translation being read afterwards.

The family provided Global News with a separate joint statement.

“There were so many lies about Armando propagated by the Robles family in their efforts to create a defence for this cold-blooded and brutal murder,” their statement said.

“Roberto Robles tried to rationalize the murder as somehow justified because Armando wanted a fair divorce and shared parenting of his young daughter, our beloved granddaughter and niece. Roberto Robles’ police interview after his arrest was played in court for the jury. He shamelessly called Armando a ‘worthless rat.’ Roberto Robles may have cried during the trial, but these were not tears of remorse,” it said.

In court, Robles broke down in tears while the victim impact statements were read.

“Let there be no doubt, Armando was a good man and a devoted father to Makenna, his now four-year-old daughter. She was the love of his life.”

The statement provided to Global News described how Armando and Flavia Robles’s marriage broke down and the bitter divorce process that was underway before he was killed.

“This was not an easy divorce. But no one could never have imagined the hatred and violence that lay in waiting in that home.”

On June 17, 2016, police officers responded to a home near Whitemud Road and 53 Avenue, and found Cosmea-Aspillaga dead in the house he jointly owned with his estranged wife.

During the trial, court heard Cosmea-Aspillaga met his wife at a wedding in Cuba in 2009. The couple began a relationship and were married in late 2010.

Less than a year later, Cosmea-Aspillaga — known to friends and family as Mandy — immigrated to Edmonton. In 2013, the couple celebrated the birth of their daughter.

The Crown told the court the relationship crumbled; they had separated but continued to live in the same home. They were in the process of sorting out shared parenting times.

On the day of the murder, Roberto Robles and his wife went to the couple’s home to look after their granddaughter, while Cosmea-Aspillaga went to work and Flavia Robles headed to Calgary.

Cosmea-Aspillaga was supposed to attend a party after his day of work as a labourer in Nisku. He planned to head home and change first.

The jury accepted the Crown’s theory that Robles ambushed his son-in-law when he arrived home. Cosmea-Aspillaga was later found to have five pellet gun wounds, including in his forehead and behind his ear. He had also been stabbed multiple times.

“He was stabbed in the face, and his neck was sliced open. He was found with car keys in his hand, There was no provocation,” his mother and sister’s statement said.

“Armando was a non-confrontational and peaceful person. He had never hurt anyone. He was rushing to get to a friend’s birthday party when he was murdered.”

Robles’ wife called 911, saying there was a fight between her husband and son-in-law and she was safe upstairs with the baby.

When police arrived after the attack, Robles let the officers inside his home and provided them with the knife and the pellet gun.

The statement said the victim’s mother Georgina Aspillaga Lombard was planning to arrive in Canada in June 2016 to help with childcare. “Instead, she arrived to attend Armando’s funeral.”

Aspillaga Lombard said she was allowed two short visits with her granddaughter shortly after the murder but was denied contact after that.

“Armando is gone, but he will always be in our hearts. We live with a profound sense of loss. A senseless and cruel loss. Family and friends in Cuba, Canada and the U.S. are also still suffering the loss of Armando and the loss of knowing and loving Makenna.

“We hope that one day Makenna will know that her father was a good man who loved her more than words can express. His love for his daughter will live on through us.”

After being found guilty, the judge said he did not consider Robles to be a flight risk, so the senior was given two weeks to get his affairs in order and had to surrender on July 9.

Sentencing continues Wednesday afternoon.

