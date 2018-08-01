Canada
Brookfield Infrastructure to acquire Enercare in $4.3B deal

The Enercare Inc. logo is shown in a handout. Enercare Inc. of Markham, Ont., to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure in friendly deal valued at $4.3 billion. Enercare shareholders to get equivalent of $29 per share in cash or equity.

TORONTO – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer for Enercare Inc. of Markham, Ont., which provides a variety of home services such as electricity, water heaters, furnaces and air conditioners.

Enercare’s board unanimously supports the Brookfield Infrastructure offer, which is worth the equivalent of $29 per share in cash or equity.

That’s 53 per cent above Enercare’s stock price at the end of trading Tuesday, when the shares closed at $18.91.

The total deal value includes about US$630 million of debt that Brookfield Infrastructure would assume.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a publicly traded member of the Toronto-based Brookfield group of companies.

It owns and operates utility, transport, energy and other infrastucture businesses around the world.

