Donald Trump says you need photo ID to buy groceries — and he’s wrong

U.S. president Donald Trump has falsely claimed you need to show photo identification to buy groceries in his country.

“You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything you need ID, you need a picture,” Trump said at a rally Tuesday night in Florida.

He was using groceries as an example while calling for voter ID laws.

“In this country, the only time you don’t need [ID] in many cases is when you want to vote for president, when you want to vote for senator, when you want to vote for a governor or congressman,” he said, adding, “It’s crazy.”

“Only American citizens should vote in American elections. The time has come for voter ID.”

While Time magazine reports there are certain stores that ask to see identification when someone pays with a credit card, there are no known requirements for purchasing groceries.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to questions from the Associated Press about when the president last bought groceries or anything else himself. Photo IDs are required for certain purchases, such as alcohol, cigarettes or cold medicine.

Many on Twitter questioned when Trump, a billionaire, had last bought groceries himself.

Trump says you need an ID to buy groceries… Honest question: What's the last time he's bought groceries? — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 31, 2018

Trump out of touch here… you don’t need an ID to buy groceries. https://t.co/FmKaXbEQsc — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 31, 2018

Trump: "If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need ID." This man has never bought a carton of milk in his life, has he? — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) July 31, 2018

Has Donald Trump ever been inside of a grocery store? I think there's a decent chance he hasn't. https://t.co/JCiIr0nM7w — Dustin Kent (@dustinjkent) August 1, 2018

On the topic of voter ID, Trump says if you want to go out and buy groceries, you have to have an ID, which as anyone who buys their own groceries knows, is not accurate. Out of all the things one does consistently need an ID for, that is not one of them. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 31, 2018

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 34 states have laws that require voters to show identification when voting. The other 16 states use other methods to verify voters, including matching signatures.

Republicans have called for sharper teeth on voting laws in the past years, while opponents say that would restrict the underprivileged from voting.

Trump also used the rally to defend his trade practices, and compared himself to Abraham Lincoln.

“I can be more presidential than any president in history, except for maybe Abe Lincoln with the big hat,” Trump said. “I admit it, Abe Lincoln is tough.”

*with a file from the Associated Press