Body of fisherman who disappeared near Tofino in June located
The body of one of the three fishermen who disappeared off Tofino last month has been identified.
Marcel Martin, 39, and two other men from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation went missing June 15 after their six-metre tin boat capsized. Two other men survived.
On July 18, Martin’s body was discovered by a kayaker near an island off Tofino.
The B.C. Coroners Service used dental records to confirm the identity of the deceased.
WATCH: Tofino search for three missing men
Martin had been honoured for his efforts in helping save 21 lives when the Leviathan II whale-watching boat capsized in Oct. 2015.
An online fundraiser has been set up to offer support for Martin’s family.
Thirty-four-year-old Carl Martin Jr. and 21-year old Terrance Brown Jr. remain missing.
