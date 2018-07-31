Marcel Martin
July 31, 2018 10:13 pm

Body of fisherman who disappeared near Tofino in June located

By Online News Producer  Global News

From June 16: The search for three boaters who disappeared after their boat capsized early Friday morning has been scaled back but the community is hoping the men can still be found alive.

The body of one of the three fishermen who disappeared off Tofino last month has been identified.

Marcel Martin, 39, and two other men from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation went missing June 15 after their six-metre tin boat capsized. Two other men survived.

On July 18, Martin’s body was discovered by a kayaker near an island off Tofino.

The B.C. Coroners Service used dental records to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Martin had been honoured for his efforts in helping save 21 lives when the Leviathan II whale-watching boat capsized in Oct. 2015.

An online fundraiser has been set up to offer support for Martin’s family.

Thirty-four-year-old Carl Martin Jr. and 21-year old Terrance Brown Jr. remain missing.
