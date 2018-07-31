Canada
July 31, 2018 7:58 pm
Updated: July 31, 2018 8:02 pm

Fatal motorcycle accident south of Nakusp

A female motorcyclist died when she was run over by another motorbike on Highway 6 south of Nakusp, B.C., on Monday.

One person is dead and another was airlifted to hospital after an accident involving two motorcycles south of Nakusp, B.C.

A group of motorcyclists were heading eastbound on Highway 6 from Vernon when one rider, a woman, lost control of her bike. Police say she was ejected into the path of another bike and was run over. The second motorcyclist crashed and was airlifted to hospital.

Highway 6 was closed for several hours.

The B.C. Coroners Service, North Okanagan Traffic Services, and the RCMP Southeast District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating.

