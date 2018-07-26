Collision in Rawdon sends motorcycle passenger to hospital

A passenger who was riding on the back of a motorcycle is in critical condition following a violent collision early Thursday evening in the Laurentians.

The Sûreté du Québec said the event occurred around 5 p.m. on Kildare Road in Rawdon.

READ MORE: Stolen motorcycle involved in fatal Edmonton collision

The motorcycle swerved to avoid a car that was immobile and waiting to turn left, but collided with another oncoming vehicle.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the motorcycle was also badly injured, but police say his life is not in danger.

Investigators are at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.