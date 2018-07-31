OPP warn of online scam telling people they are being recorded watching porn

OPP in Huron County issued a warning to area residents over a new scam, which sends emails to people suggesting they have been recorded while watching porn on their computers.

Huron County OPP say they have been called several times over the past few weeks from concerned citizens who have received the emails.

Police say the email contains a blackmail demand, warning recipients that people on their email and social media contact lists will be sent a video clip if they do not issue a payment of bitcoins.

OPP are telling users if they receive a similar email that it is not real.

Police are also warning that if you are locked out of your computer, it is likely a virus and you should call in a legitimate company to repair the problem.

The OPP also offer the following tips to help keep your computed safe from viruses: