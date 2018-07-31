OPP warn of online scam telling people they are being recorded watching porn
OPP in Huron County issued a warning to area residents over a new scam, which sends emails to people suggesting they have been recorded while watching porn on their computers.
Huron County OPP say they have been called several times over the past few weeks from concerned citizens who have received the emails.
READ MORE: Scammers spoofing OPP phone numbers to confuse the public: OPP
Police say the email contains a blackmail demand, warning recipients that people on their email and social media contact lists will be sent a video clip if they do not issue a payment of bitcoins.
WATCH: Police say new password email scam is not a real threat
OPP are telling users if they receive a similar email that it is not real.
Police are also warning that if you are locked out of your computer, it is likely a virus and you should call in a legitimate company to repair the problem.
The OPP also offer the following tips to help keep your computed safe from viruses:
- Don’t download anti-virus software from a pop-up window or from a link sent to you and don’t click on a pop-up window which says your computer has a virus.
- If you receive an email from someone you don’t know, don’t click on any links or open any attachments.
- Activate the pop-up blocking feature on your browser.
- Keep your webcam covered when you are not using it.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.