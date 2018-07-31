Saskatoon police search for missing 8-year-old boy

Saskatoon police are searching for a boy who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Ethan Prosper, 8, was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. CT leaving his home in the 1300-block of 20th Street West.

Prosper is Indigenous with a light complexion, four-feet tall with a slim build, freckles and black hair.

He was last known to be wearing an orange T-shirt, shorts with a camouflage pattern, and black and green shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prosper is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.