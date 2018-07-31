Canada
July 31, 2018 10:48 am

Police investigating after float plane crashes into Lake Muskoka

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP are investigating after a float plane crashed into Lake Muskoka.

Police are investigating after a float plane crashed into Lake Muskoka on Monday.

According to Bracebridge OPP, officers responded to a report of an airplane collision on July 30 just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say the float plane crashed into Lake Muskoka near Bradley Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

According to police, the two occupants of the airplane sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Officers are now assisting the transportation safety board in the investigation into the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

