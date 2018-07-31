Olympic bid CEO announcement Tuesday; some councillors concerned about bid process

Even as Calgary 2026 Olympic bid corporation plans to announce its new CEO on Tuesday, there are signs the Winter Olympic bid may be in jeopardy.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart emerged from a closed-door meeting Monday and said other levels of government had better step up or council may kill the bid on Sept. 10, even before the plebiscite is held.

“This is a shot across the bow to the other levels of government. If they are interested and serious about Calgary being committed to this process, then now is the time for them to step up in a timely manner and respond to the many things that we need answers to.”

READ MORE: IOC executive says risk to Calgary hosting 2026 Winter Olympics is low

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the city needs more information to make an informed decision.

“Fundamentally, (what) the city is suggesting is to give a little bit of direction to administration over the summer to think hard about the risks. So, as we get to our decision on Sept. 10 on whether or not to proceed with a bid, there are a number of factors we’d like to investigate.”

READ MORE: IOC commits US$925M for 2026 Olympic host city

The CEO announcement will be made at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Winsport.