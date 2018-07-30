Rider fans frustrated over Saturday’s loss to the Stamps

The sound of disappointment echoed through Mosaic Stadium as fans showed their continued frustration after Saturday’s loss to the undefeated Calgary Stampeders.

“Offence needs a lot of work, the defence is very good- I think we have some serious quarterback issues,” Fan, Paul Tourigny said.

For long-time fan and 44-year season ticket holder, Gary Mazurak it all boils down to the offence.

“The fans get frustrated and I get frustrated too,” Mazurak said. “There’s no offence and I think they have to take Carter back on offence and they have a couple new defensive backs coming in the last week, so I think they’ve got to show some offence. Defence is pretty good.”

Not only are fans questioning the decision of using Duron Carter on defence but they’re also questioning the coaches and their faith in quarterback Brandon Bridge.

“At the same time you’ve got to try and do something to open up the playbook for the guy and try and get back into the football game,” CJME Green Zone Show Host, Warren Woods said.

“They’re just trying running plays, they’re just trying swing passes and stuff that’s clearly not working.”

In the five years since the Riders last hoisted the Grey Cup, there have been disastrous seasons and glimmers of hope, but despite the sluggish offensive start, there’s still a lot of football to be played.

“You want to be playing your best football at the end of the season so I don’t think there’s any room to panic right yet,” Woods said.