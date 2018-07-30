Former minister Peter Fassbender running for Langley mayor job

Peter Fassbender just can’t get enough of politics.

Before serving as a B.C. Liberal cabinet minister from 2013 to 2017, the 71-year-old was the mayor of Langley from 2005 to 2013.

Fassbender now wants another shot at the mayor’s chair.

“I have served one term as a councillor, three terms as a mayor previous and I feel that, coupled with my provincial experience, puts me in a very strong position to serve this community again as well as a region and the province,” said Fassbender.

READ MORE: Former minister Peter Fassbender considering run for Langley mayorship

Fassbender served as the province’s education minister, municipal affairs minister and minister responsible for TransLink. He was hoping to return to Victoria, but lost his Surrey-Fleetwood riding to the NDP’s Jagrup Brar in in last year’s provincial election.

“I believe I’m a stronger voice because of the years of experience that I have had,” Fassbender said.

“I think what is critical with the number of changes in the region [is] that we need people with experience and depth and a lot of insight as to what the vision is not just for their community but for the region and the province are.”

In terms of priorities, Fassbender says he is focused on the future expansion of transit in Langley. He is also going to campaign on improved affordability, addressing the opioid crisis and homelessness.

The long-time politician is expected to face questions about why the B.C. Liberals were unable to address the region’s transit and affordability issues while in power.

“I absolutely belief people will have questions for me and my role as a minister particularly when it comes to housing and transit,” Fassbender said.

“I have no problem addressing that. I said after the election that I felt we had lost touch with people on those major issues.”

READ MORE: B.C. election 2017: NDP’s Jagrup Brar elected in riding of Surrey-Fleetwood

Current Langley councillors Val van den Broek and Paul Albrecht have said they intend to run for mayor as well.

Fassbender served as vice-chair of TransLink’s Mayors’ Council and was appointed chair of the BC Pavilion Corporation board, which runs BC Place Stadium and the Vancouver Convention Centre.

“What I like is being able to make a difference and being able to bring a seasoned, strong, calm voice to whatever tables I have been able to be at,” Fassbender said.