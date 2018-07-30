Water quality advisory issued for Okanagan’s Killiney Beach customers

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a water quality advisory for people using the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects more than 280 properties in the Killiney Beach subdivision off Westside Road.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems should boil tap water before drinking it, according to health officials.

For those at-risk populations, water for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should also be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

The advisory has been issued because of the level of water turbidity, which is tiny particles suspended in the water.

Officials say roadside notices will also warn people about the advisory.