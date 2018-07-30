Saskatchewan’s permanently disabled students to benefit from new loan

Up to an extra $2,000 will be offered from The Canada Saskatchewan Integrated Student Loan program, to help students pay for their post-secondary education and living costs.

If eligible, the program also:

May take a reduced course load and be eligible for loans and grants for a longer academic period;

May be eligible to receive the Canada-Saskatchewan Student Grant for Services & Equipment, which provides up to $10,000 per program year to purchase education-related services and assistive equipment, such as: tutors, interpreters, computer software and specialized transportation;

Do not have to make the fixed student contribution.

“Our government wants all students to have the opportunity to access post-secondary education,” Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said.

“We hope that these additional grants and features will make it easier for students with permanent disabilities to pursue post-secondary education.”

There are also new updates this year to the Canada-Saskatchewan Integrated Student Loan program that benefit students with permanent disabilities.

These include:

Ability to request grants-only funding, which is money that you do not need to pay back; and decline the loans portion, which is money you must pay back.

Students with a permanent disability enrolled in adult basic education, can apply for the Canada-Saskatchewan Student Grant for Services & Equipment without applying for a student loan. They may also be eligible for the Provincial Training Allowance.

Students can now submit their student financial assistance applications for the 2018-19 student loan year for academic programs beginning on or after August 1, 2018.