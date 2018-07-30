Saskatchewan’s permanently disabled students to benefit from new loan

Up to an extra $2,000 will be offered from The Canada Saskatchewan Integrated Student Loan program, to help students pay for their post-secondary education and living costs.
If eligible, the program also:
“Our government wants all students to have the opportunity to access post-secondary education,” Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said.
“We hope that these additional grants and features will make it easier for students with permanent disabilities to pursue post-secondary education.”
There are also new updates this year to the Canada-Saskatchewan Integrated Student Loan program that benefit students with permanent disabilities.
These include:
Students can now submit their student financial assistance applications for the 2018-19 student loan year for academic programs beginning on or after August 1, 2018.
