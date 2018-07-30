Durham police continue search for missing Oshawa man, Kevin Zapp

Durham police are still looking for a missing 32-year-old man. Kevin Zapp was last seen on April 25, walking in the area of Towbridge Drive and Beatrice Street East in Oshawa. He has not been seen or heard from since. His family and friends have been organizing search parties to try to locate Zapp.

Kevin Zapp is described as five-feet-six-inches tall with a thin build. He has blue eyes and brown hair that is receding at the hairline. He is balding on top of his head.

He was last seen wearing a black with white pinstriped baseball hat with a Toronto Blue Jays logo on the front, a black sleeveless quilted diamond pattern zippered winter vest and dark grey high-cut Timberland winter boots. He has tattoos on his left arm, forearm, and on his fingers.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact their local police service. In Durham Region, the lead investigator is Det. Const. Grigoriou of Central East Division at 1-888-5790-1520 ext. 2737