Riders release Jerome Messam after he was charged with voyeurism
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have released running back Jerome Messam.
The release comes after Messam has been criminally charged with voyeurism following an incident from November 2016.
The team said they will have no further comment on releasing Messam because it is a legal matter.
The Canadian Football League has released a statement regarding the charges of Messam:
The Canadian Football League is aware that Jerome Messam has been charged with Voyeurism, a Criminal Code offence. He has been released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has informed all member clubs that the league will not register a contract for Messam should any team attempt to sign him. We will have no further comment on this matter as it is before the courts.
In six games this season for the Riders Messam has 52 carries for 205 yards and no touchdowns.
