July 30, 2018 12:11 pm

Fight breaks out at Stony Mountain, numerous people in hospital

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg.

Authorities have little information after a fight broke out at a Manitoba jail.

The fight, which happened at Stony Mountain Institution on Sunday night, was big and serious enough to send several people to hospital, said a spokesperson for the jail.

Police have been notified and RCMP are investigating, they said.

There was no word on what prompted the fight, how many injuries there were and how severe.

-With files from Jeff Braun

