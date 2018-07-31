Winnipeg mental health recovery program peer led for the first time

Anyone who struggles with their mental health knows the importance of working with someone who understands mental illness. That’s why a Manitoba organization is bringing in a mental health support worker with lived experience to facilitate training in a new program.

Empowering U is a four-month recovery program consisting of six sessions run by Sara Riel Inc. which is a charitable organization providing services in a community-based setting for adults experiencing mental health concerns. The new program being offered in Winnipeg was adapted from a U.S.-developed educational program, then customized to fit the needs of Canadians. The goal is to empower people to move forward in their recovery journey by building strength.

A part-time mental health support worker at Sara Riel with lived experience is now taking part because of her understanding of mental illness. Organizers say participants have expressed the importance of learning from someone who has experienced personal struggles, so the recovery program will be peer led this time.

The program’s sessions help people develop tangible strategies including a wellness tool kit, a working action plan, a relapse plan and an advanced mental health care directive to help answer any ‘what ifs’ which can stop people from moving forward in their recovery journey. One of the perks of the program is a chance to work in groups of people and connect with those living with similar experiences.

The second session of Empowering U starts this August. Applications are open for the program starting February 2019. The program runs twice each year with 12 participants. Sara Riel is located at 101-66 Moore Avenue in Winnipeg.