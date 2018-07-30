Garibaldi
July 30, 2018 8:51 am

One woman dead after being swept away at Garibaldi Lakes

By Reporter  CKNW

Squamish Search and Rescue is expected to give an update Monday morning

Ridge Meadows SAR
A A

A woman has died after being swept away in Rubble Creek at Garibaldi Lakes outside of Squamish.

Sources tell Global News a couple in their mid-thirties went into the water to cool off and underestimated the force of the water.

READ MORE: Spike in calls out for North Shore Rescue as heat scorches Metro Vancouver

The man was rescued but the woman drowned.

Squamish Search and Rescue is expected to give an update Monday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
Couple
dead
Death
Garibaldi
Hike
Lake
northvan
SAR
Search and Rescue
squamish

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News