One woman dead after being swept away at Garibaldi Lakes

A woman has died after being swept away in Rubble Creek at Garibaldi Lakes outside of Squamish.

Sources tell Global News a couple in their mid-thirties went into the water to cool off and underestimated the force of the water.

The man was rescued but the woman drowned.

Squamish Search and Rescue is expected to give an update Monday morning.