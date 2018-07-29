Kelowna fire near Mission Creek ‘a close call’

The Kelowna Fire Department is calling for vigilance after a fire broke out in the Mission Creek area Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the corner of Springfield and Leckie, the fire was already about 30 metres by 15 metres in size.

Firefighters attacked it hard, with two engines, two bush trucks, a water tender and a command unit.

There were concerns the fire might spread into nearby trees and threaten homes, but firefighters managed to douse it quickly.

The grass fire was in the area of a homeless camp, and it is believed to be human caused.

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding people that fires can spark and take off very easily in these hot, dry conditions.