Mississauga motorist fined over huge planks of wood protruding from car window

A motorist in Mississauga apparently thought it was a good idea to drive around with huge planks of wood sticking out the car’s left-side windows.

Peel Regional Police tweeted a photo of the offending vehicle, which was stopped while heading northwest on Mavis Road towards Matheson Boulevard on Sunday.

Traffic Unit stopped this car at Mavis and Matheson #mississauga for insecure load, $160 fine. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/XUSiJYOiR5 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 29, 2018

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was given a $160 ticket for driving in a vehicle with an insecure load.

Many Twitter users opined that a $160 penalty is too lenient given the dangers of driving with large objects protruding out of the vehicle.

