July 29, 2018
Updated: July 29, 2018 7:03 pm

Mississauga motorist fined over huge planks of wood protruding from car window

Peel Regional Police said they fined the driver of this vehicle $160 for driving with an insecure load.

A motorist in Mississauga apparently thought it was a good idea to drive around with huge planks of wood sticking out the car’s left-side windows.

Peel Regional Police tweeted a photo of the offending vehicle, which was stopped while heading northwest on Mavis Road towards Matheson Boulevard on Sunday.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was given a $160 ticket for driving in a vehicle with an insecure load.

READ MORE: B.C. cops stop massively overloaded car secured with garden hose

Many Twitter users opined that a $160 penalty is too lenient given the dangers of driving with large objects protruding out of the vehicle.

