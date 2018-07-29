Mississauga motorist fined over huge planks of wood protruding from car window
A motorist in Mississauga apparently thought it was a good idea to drive around with huge planks of wood sticking out the car’s left-side windows.
Peel Regional Police tweeted a photo of the offending vehicle, which was stopped while heading northwest on Mavis Road towards Matheson Boulevard on Sunday.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra was given a $160 ticket for driving in a vehicle with an insecure load.
Many Twitter users opined that a $160 penalty is too lenient given the dangers of driving with large objects protruding out of the vehicle.
