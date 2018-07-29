Canada
July 29, 2018 1:08 pm

Moose spotted in Calgary’s inner city is being relocated

By Digital Journalist  Global News
Officials relocate a moose found near Eau Claire Market

Officials relocate a moose found near Eau Claire Market

John Johnston
A A

A moose who got too close to Eau Claire Market was sedated and relocated Sunday morning.

Fish and wildlife officers were called to 1 Street and 3 Avenue southeast, where they found a moose just meters from the bike path.

Officers believe the young bull moose is the same moose who has been spotted in the Bridgeland neighbourhood over the past few weeks.

WATCH: Moose seen on the loose for the second day in Calgary

Officials said that while moose pose little risk to the public in natural green spaces, the confines of Eau Claire could force the animal to act defensively if cornered.

The tranquillization process went smoothly, and officers said the moose reacted well to the drug dosage. A blindfold was placed over the bull’s eyes for transport.

The moose is being relocated northwest of Cochrane with officers checking on the animal’s well-being throughout the transfer.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bridgeland Moose
Calgary moose
Eau Claire moose
Fish and Wildlife
Moose
moose capture
Moose On The Loose
moose relocated

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News