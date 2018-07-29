Moose spotted in Calgary’s inner city is being relocated

A moose who got too close to Eau Claire Market was sedated and relocated Sunday morning.

Fish and wildlife officers were called to 1 Street and 3 Avenue southeast, where they found a moose just meters from the bike path.

Officers believe the young bull moose is the same moose who has been spotted in the Bridgeland neighbourhood over the past few weeks.

WATCH: Moose seen on the loose for the second day in Calgary

Officials said that while moose pose little risk to the public in natural green spaces, the confines of Eau Claire could force the animal to act defensively if cornered.

The tranquillization process went smoothly, and officers said the moose reacted well to the drug dosage. A blindfold was placed over the bull’s eyes for transport.

The moose is being relocated northwest of Cochrane with officers checking on the animal’s well-being throughout the transfer.