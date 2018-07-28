WAG
July 28, 2018 5:42 pm

Neglected city centre billboard gets face-lift

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

A graffiti-covered, vacant billboard at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street has finally gotten a makeover.

Mike Arsenault / Global News
Global News first told you last fall that Sussex Realty wanted to loan the derelict space on top of the Casa Loma building to the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

From city eyesore to art exhibit, Winnipeg billboard upgrade approved

But they needed the city’s permission to re-purpose it, and in January, they were denied. The public service said the sign was too large and didn’t fit with the heritage building it sits on.

Sussex Realty appealed, and the decision was overturned by the appeal committee in February

Vacant downtown Winnipeg billboard set for a sign redesign

It’s the first of several billboard exhibits the WAG is planning during the next two years.

