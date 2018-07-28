Neglected city centre billboard gets face-lift
A graffiti-covered, vacant billboard at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street has finally gotten a makeover.
Global News first told you last fall that Sussex Realty wanted to loan the derelict space on top of the Casa Loma building to the Winnipeg Art Gallery.
But they needed the city’s permission to re-purpose it, and in January, they were denied. The public service said the sign was too large and didn’t fit with the heritage building it sits on.
Sussex Realty appealed, and the decision was overturned by the appeal committee in February
It’s the first of several billboard exhibits the WAG is planning during the next two years.
