Features
July 28, 2018 3:29 pm
Updated: July 28, 2018 3:35 pm

An enchanting opportunity: Longtime magic lover from N.S. to study in England

By Staff The Canadian Press

Samuel Gillis Hogan is seen in this undated handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Samuel Gillis Hogan
A A

It’s not quite an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but for Samuel Gillis Hogan, it’s the next best thing.

After a lifelong passion for the supernatural, Gillis Hogan of Wolfville, N.S., has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study the history of magic in England.

READ MORE: Knights from around the world gather in Cooks Creeks for Medieval Festival

Story continues below

As this year’s recipient of the Rothermere Fellowship – valued at roughly $29,000 per year for living expenses, plus university fees – Gillis Hogan will head to the University of Exeter in September to begin a PhD studying late medieval and early modern manuscripts on how to summon fairy spirits.

He says many scholars have written about summoning demons and angels, but fairy-conjuring spells haven’t gotten a lot of attention in the world of magic academia.

Gillis Hogan says he’s drawn to the history of magic because it’s a field of study that connects a variety of other topics like philosophy, science, medicine, and religion – areas of thought that weren’t necessarily divided up into different categories in the olden days like they are now.

Samuel Gillis Hogan is seen in this undated handout photo. It’s not quite an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but for Samuel Gillis Hogan, it’s the next best thing. After a lifelong passion for the supernatural, Gillis Hogan of Wolfville, N.S. has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study the history of magic in England.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Samuel Gillis Hogan

WATCH: Alberta teacher turns classroom into year-long medieval-themed game

He adds that studying the magic that people used to believe in offers us an intimate look into how they understood the world to work.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Gillis Hogan
history of magic
Magic
Nova Scotia
PHD
Rothermere Fellowship
Samuel Gillis Hogan
university of exeter
wolfville

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News