VIDEO: Fire breaks out behind Burnaby gas station

A small electrical shed behind a gas station in Burnaby went up in flames late Friday night.

Global viewer Melody Pan caught what appeared to be the start of the fire on her car’s dashcam while she was filling up at the Esso station in the 4400-block of Kingsway around 11 p.m.

In the video, flames can be seen rising from behind the station’s convenience store above the top of the roof. Pan told Global News she also saw black smoke in the sky, prompting her to alert the attendant, who then called the fire department.

Fire in Burnaby at gas station across Crystal Mall pic.twitter.com/9yJmFj1h2B — Lisa. (@lisawu66) July 28, 2018

Acting Assistant Chief Robert Lynch of the Burnaby Fire Department said the flames had quickly spread to a tree next to the shed by the time crews arrived.

“It was a lot of flames for a few minutes,” he said.

Lynch said the 20 firefighters on scene were able to knock the fire down quickly before the flames were able to spread beyond the shed and the tree.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the gas station was able to stay open through the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.