Lethbridge wins provincial title in Little League final

Little League action was in full swing this past week in Lethbridge, as the city played host to the 2018 Divisional Major AAA Little League Baseball Provincial Championships.

The Lethbridge Southwest Little League team, also known as the Southwest All-Stars, brought home the provincial title, defeating Calgary West by a score of 13-3.

“We were all just counting down, every run at a time, and then as soon as he hit it, we knew we won,” said All-Stars catcher JT Toker.

Now the local team will travel to Mirabel, Quebec to represent Alberta at 2018 Canadian Little League Championships, running Aug. 2 to 11.

Some members of the team are hoping to feed off previous experience at nationals.

“It was awesome, just meeting all of the people from different provinces and… just having a great time,” first baseman Carter Capton said, before giving some advice to the first-timers.

“Just stay calm in there and just do what we do best.”

“Some of the other winners aren’t going to happen for the next couple of days so we know there’s going to be lots of good teams and there always is,” manager Les McTavish said.

“We’re just excited to go and represent Alberta.”

READ MORE: Colts in search of Little League baseball title in Windsor

This is the sixth time Lethbridge has advanced to represent Alberta at the Canadian championships in the last seven years.