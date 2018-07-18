Kingston to host 2019 Ontario Little League championships

Baseball is thriving in the Limestone City but it wasn’t always that way.

Just a few years ago, the Kingston Baseball Association (KBA) was on the verge of folding, as fewer than 100 children were playing the summer game.

But in the past five years, the numbers have grown steadily and continue to grow.

This year, just over 500 boys and girls registered to play minor-league baseball in the KBA.

There are a number of reasons for the sport’s resurgence.

Longtime executive member Greg Murphy says it has to do with a strong core of dedicated parents, volunteers coaches and renewed interest in the Toronto Blue Jays.

“With the large growth in a short amount of time, we’ve been able to work out the kinks,” said Murphy.

“We’ve got lots of baseball people on our executive and I think we’re doing a real good job. More and more kids keep signing up to play.”

Ten-year-old Adam Mignault has been playing baseball for three years and plans to continue playing for as long as he can.

“I like this league because all my friends are here,” said Mignault, who plays in the major league with the Cunningham-Swan Yankees.

“I’m having a lot of fun and win or lose, my coaches make sure that we do. They have three rules. Be positive, have fun and to get dirty.”

It goes without saying that fun is the most important word in the KBA.

“We teach them the fundamentals of the game and how to be a good teammate,” says Murphy.

“It’s all about having fun and playing the game the right way and the kids seem to be responding.”

The Kingston Baseball Association has caught the attention of the Ontario Little League Association.

Kingston accepted the invitation to be the hosts for the 2019 Provincial Little League championships in July of next year.

The newly renovated Shannon’s Corner’s Ball Park in Glenburnie is where the tournament will be held.

It is the first step towards qualifying for the World Little League championships in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.