Foodie Friday: Corn, bean and avocado salad recipe

It’s barbecue season, which means odds are you’ve got a dinner or two on the social schedule where you’ll need an easy dish to share.

This bright and colourful salad is perfect for a simple buffet and makes use of fresh, seasonal corn.

This salad marries well with grilled salmon or barbecued chicken as your main. If by chance there are leftovers, they both make for a perfect lunch combination the next day.

What you need

For the salad

Five cobs fresh corn

Two cups of black beans cooked, or three cups canned black beans rinsed and drained

Half a bunch of fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Two avocados, peeled and cubed

One cup crumbled goat cheese or feta cheese

For the dressing

One large shallot, diced fine

Two small garlic cloves, minced

One tablespoon of chili paste

One tablespoon of rice vinegar

One tablespoon of soy sauce

One tablespoon of sesame oil

One tablespoon of dry mustard powder

Zest of one small lime

Juice of one small lime (one tablespoon)

Two-thirds of a cup of grapeseed oil

How to do it

For the salad

Peel the corn and grill it over medium low heat on your barbeque. Keep the cobs moving so they do not scorch. You want them evenly browned on all sides. Remove and cool

Strip the kernels from the cob and place them in a bowl. Add the beans and cilantro

Pour the dressing over and toss to coat well. Adjust the seasoning with sea salt and ground pepper

Transfer to your serving platter

Just before serving, sprinkle the avocado cubes and goat cheese over the top. Do not toss as the avocado will become mushy

For the dressing

Place the shallot, garlic, chili paste, vinegar, soy, sesame, mustard powder, zest and lime juice in a three cup mixing bowl

Whisk all the ingredients together, then, in a slow steady stream, drizzle in the oil, whisking the entire time The dressing will come together in a smooth creamy consistency

Adjust the seasoning to suit your taste

Pour over the salad as directed

This dish serves six to eight people.

If time is tight you can use canned black beans in place of dry beans, just rinse them well and let them sit for a few minutes to dry off.

If fresh corn is not available, substitute with two 14-ounce cans of kernel corn drained, rinsed and blotted dry on kitchen towels.

Once the most of the moisture is evaporated, place the corn in a cast iron pan, along with one tablespoon of grapeseed oil and roast it that way.

Keep shaking the pan to encourage even browning. Cool and add to the salad.