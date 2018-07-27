Trailer traffic stop nabs 1,000 pounds of B.C. pot, shatter and edibles, say Manitoba RCMP

A routine traffic stop helped Manitoba RCMP nab a B.C. man travelling across the country with 1,000 pounds of pot, shatter and edibles loaded in his trailer.

RCMP pulled over a commercial semi at Westhawk, Man., on the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday as part of a routine paperwork check, they said.

The officer found “several discrepancies” in the driver’s paperwork, so RCMP opened the trailer.

There, “they found 925 pounds of vacuum-packaged marihuana as well as 75 pounds of cannabis shatter, oils, and edibles hidden among the legitimate load of food products,” the RCMP said.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Agassiz, B.C., was arrested and faces drug trafficking charges. He has been released pending a future court date, the RCMP said.

The drugs, which were destined for southern Ontario, were seized. It was the largest pot seizure from a traffic stop in Canada since 2015, the RCMP said.

