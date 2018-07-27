Crime
July 27, 2018 12:08 pm

Trailer traffic stop nabs 1,000 pounds of B.C. pot, shatter and edibles, say Manitoba RCMP

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

It's the largest pot bust from a traffic stop in Canada since 2015, said RCMP.

Jordan Pearn/Global News
A routine traffic stop helped Manitoba RCMP nab a B.C. man travelling across the country with 1,000 pounds of pot, shatter and edibles loaded in his trailer.

RCMP pulled over a commercial semi at Westhawk, Man., on the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday as part of a routine paperwork check, they said.

The officer found “several discrepancies” in the driver’s paperwork, so RCMP opened the trailer.

There, “they found 925 pounds of vacuum-packaged marihuana as well as 75 pounds of cannabis shatter, oils, and edibles hidden among the legitimate load of food products,” the RCMP said.

These drugs were found among the regular foodstuffs in the trailer.

Jordan Pearn/Global News

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Agassiz, B.C., was arrested and faces drug trafficking charges. He has been released pending a future court date, the RCMP said.

The drugs, which were destined for southern Ontario, were seized. It was the largest pot seizure from a traffic stop in Canada since 2015, the RCMP said.

