London Pride Festival to close with three days of Pride-filled entertainment

Pride London Festival is winding down, but there are still some big events planned for the weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to come out for the festival’s final days, which will feature the 7th annual Pride in the Park and The 24th annual London Pride Parade.

“We have a huge lineup of entertainers. A ton of vendors and food vendors as well as a TD Kids Zone. We’re the only festival to have a pet zone, so we have the ARF Ontario pet zone as well,” said Andrew Rosser, president Pride London Festival.

Pride in the Park starts Friday and runs through to Sunday.

“We have [local] performers like Victor Quinlan, the Averages and Connor Morand. Also at 9 p.m., we have a staple on our first Friday night of Pride in the Park,” Rosser said.

“Miss Affra-Tighty’s Elegant Ensemble [will be performing] and that features some of London’s best drag queens.”

On Saturday, the festivities continue with a packed lineup of fantastic entertainment, Rosser said.

“Specifically, [we have] Waterbaby, Taking Monday, and Willow Switch. We’re also welcoming New York musician and trans advocate Jamie Wilson,” he said.

Later Saturday night, Pride is hosting its Spotlight Party: UNITED.

That’s happening at the London Music Hall at 9 p.m. and will feature billboard remixer Hector Fonseca, who’s remixed hits for artists like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Rosser expects between 8,000 and 10,000 people to come through Victoria Park over the course of the weekend.

The 24th Annual Pride Parade goes Sunday at 12:30 p.m. with closing speeches at 2:30 p.m.

Pride’s official closing party starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Lavish nightclub.

A full list of events is available online.