Colombian gang puts $91K price on police dog’s head after she sniffed nearly 10 tonnes of coke
A drug gang seen as Colombia’s most powerful criminal entity has placed a price on the head of one of its biggest enemies.
This enemy is known as “Sombra” (Shadow), and she’s a German shepherd who has discovered up to 10 tonnes of the organization’s cocaine, BBC News reported Tuesday.
The bounty has been issued by the Urabeños, also known as the Gulf clan, and they’ve been cited by the U.S. Justice Department as the “largest and most influential criminal group in Colombia.”
BBC News cited intelligence sources saying that the gang put a price of about C$91,000 on Sombra’s head, and that the dog has been moved from the gang’s operating centre to the airport in Bogota.
In a tweet, the anti-narcotics division of the Colombian National Police Force said Sombra had tormented cartel boss Dairo Antonio “Otoniel” Usuga for the last three years.
In another tweet, General Jorge Nieto, the head of the national police force, said Sombra’s work had led to the capture of at least 245 people — and confirmed that a criminal organization had placed a reward on her of up to 200 million Colombian pesos (approximately C$91,000).
Sombra is also being protected by additional officers in addition to being moved to the Bogota airport, The Daily Telegraph reported.
“The fact they want to hurt Sombra and offer such a high reward for her capture or death shows the impact she’s had on their profits,” a police spokesperson told the newspaper.
