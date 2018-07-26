Remote northern Saskatchewan outfitter charged with bootlegging
An outfitter in a remote part of northern Saskatchewan has been charged with bootlegging under the province’s alcohol and gaming regulations.
RCMP officers from Fond-du-Lac, Prince Albert and Stony Rapids searched an angling outfitter business at Jug Bay on Lake Athabasca.
Police said an undisclosed amount of liquor was seized and one of the owners, who’s also a manager, has been charged under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act.
They said it was a large undertaking because of the isolated location, and included an RCMP plane from Prince Albert and an RCMP boat from Fond-du-Lac.
Mounties in Fond-du-Lac had been investigating the business after several complaints that included an assault, theft of a boat and a boating accident that all allegedly involved alcohol.
Police said they want to make sure people who attend fishing camps or spend time on Lake Athabasca are safe.
