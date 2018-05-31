Mounties seize bootlegged alcohol in Newfoundland

The RCMP say they seized a large quantity of bootlegged alcohol in Nain, N.L. on Tuesday.

The Mounties say they found evidence of bootlegging in a residence that eventually led police to the Nain airport.

A large quantity of illegal alcohol — including whisky and beer — was seized at the airport.

Police say the seizure has helped avoid the illegal sale of alcohol in the community.

Nain is one of the Labrador Innu communities that only allow licensed establishments to sell alcohol.

Other communities in the region have also considered restrictions and alcohol bans after experiencing a number of adults and children in need of treatment for alcohol addiction.

Communities also try to limit the social problems exacerbated by alcohol, including suicides.

Police say the investigation into the bootlegging in Nain is ongoing and charges are pending.

The RCMP say they will continue their efforts in apprehending offenders who bring illegal alcohol into the community.