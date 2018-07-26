Canada
July 26, 2018 9:11 pm
Updated: July 26, 2018 9:21 pm

FSIN chief concerned about shutdowns at northern Saskatchewan uranium mines

By CJWW The Canadian Press

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said the FSIN is prepared to advocate for Indigenous workers to make sure they get proper compensation packages.

File / Global News
The chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says First Nations people will be hurt by the shutdowns at two uranium mining operations in northern Saskatchewan.

Uranium miner Cameco Corp. said it has indefinitely extended production suspensions at its McArthur River and Key Lake operations.

The extension of the shutdown means the company will permanently lay off about 550 employees, including about 250 Indigenous people.



He said he hopes the closure won’t be similar to Uranium City, Sask., which saw economic collapse after its mines closed.

Cameron said it’s also the local First Nations who will have to live with the environmental impacts once the resources are depleted out of the northern mines.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

