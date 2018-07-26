No 911, telephone, cellphone service in part of northeast Alberta

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at 4:41 p.m. Thursday warned that “an incident has affected 911 communications, telephone and cellphone” in the Conklin area.

The provincial alert read: “911 cellphone service is not working in Conklin at this time.”

The warning was issued for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo but only service in the Conklin area was impacted.

“TELUS home and cellphone services are experiencing an interruption in the Conklin area which may result in being unable to access the internet, view TV, make cellphone or landline calls.

“We are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

The alert said updates and estimates for restoring services would be provided as they become available.

Conklin is located about 140 kilometres northeast of Lac la Biche and south of Fort McMurray.