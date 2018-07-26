Blue Bombers receiver Kenbrell Thompkins to get first CFL start against Argos

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols has a new weapon at his disposal for their rematch with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday at Investors Group Field.

After starting the season on the practice roster, former NFL receiver Kenbrell Thompkins is getting the nod to start at slotback in the spot vacated by the recently traded Adarius Bowman.

“I think that he’s just done a good job of taking the coaching since he’s gotten here,” Nichols said. “He’s bounced around different positions when our starting guys needed a day off at practice or whatever. He’s kinda been the guy to fill in different positions, so it was probably nice for him to be able to just lock in on one spot for the week.”

“To be in there with those guys on every rep it’s different,” Thompkins said. “A lot different.”

“[There is] a lot more communication and those guys, they’ve been here. They know the game a little more. So I’m excited to be out there with those guys.”

For the 29-year-old Thompkins, it’ll be his first CFL game after spending five years in the NFL. His most productive season was in 2013 when he hauled in four touchdown passes with the New England Patriots.

“Like his physicality,” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “He can block. He can run. He’s been in big games before so there’s a lot to like about him.”

“He kinda has everything you want,” Nichols said. “He’s a smart football player. He attacks the ball in the air. He’s big, physical, fast. He definitely has a chance to be one of the next big time receivers in this league.”

“He’s one of the lucky guys that’s gonna get to catch a pass from Tom Brady and myself.”

All kidding aside, Thompkins joins the highest-scoring offence in the CFL. Much of their success has been thanks to an impressive offensive line who will be looking for another strong showing after giving up just a single sack in their first meeting with the Argos last week.

“They take a lot of pride and I can feel it in their voices when we give up a sack, how they’re just devastated that they let me get touched,” Nichols said. “That’s the kind of pride they take in it.”

The hoggies and the rest of the team will get a much needed break after Friday’s game with their first bye week of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

