Bacteria test results prompt closure of indoor pools in two West Island cities
The Beaconsfield Recreation Centre pool is closed after a test revealed the presence of possible bacteria, and a similar test shuttered one pool at the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre Thursday.
In both scenarios, officials said they closed the pools in an abundance of caution pending the results of a follow-up test. “It could be human error when the tests were taken,” said Michelle Janis, Beaconsfield’s director of culture and leisure.
False positives are not unheard of in these situations, officials told Global News, but it does leave them wondering why two indoor pools just kilometres apart would trip the same test at the same time.
“It could be the volume of swimmers because of the heat, it could be because of extreme heat outside that the inside temperature’s different,” said Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere. “It’s not something that happens regularly.”
Both municipalities are conducting follow-up tests now. The pools could reopen as early as Friday. Residents of Pointe-Claire and Beaconsfield are encouraged to monitor the cities’ websites.
