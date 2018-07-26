Bacteria test results prompt closure of indoor pools in two West Island cities

The Beaconsfield Recreation Centre pool is closed after a test revealed the presence of possible bacteria, and a similar test shuttered one pool at the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre Thursday.

In both scenarios, officials said they closed the pools in an abundance of caution pending the results of a follow-up test. “It could be human error when the tests were taken,” said Michelle Janis, Beaconsfield’s director of culture and leisure.

READ MORE: Be proactive about pool contamination, health officials urge Lethbridge

Pointe-Claire shut the 25-yard pool of its aquatic centre today after a water test came up positive. Follow-up test being done now, results could be known as early as tomorrow. Beaconsfield in similar situation, closed Recreation Centre pool pending follow-up. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/oWlRCLmzpg — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 26, 2018

False positives are not unheard of in these situations, officials told Global News, but it does leave them wondering why two indoor pools just kilometres apart would trip the same test at the same time.

Pointe-Claire has a massive three-pool centre, and the other two pools are still open to the public as usual. The 25-yard pool is typically used by seniors and by youth learning to swim. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Z7645cSXHc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 26, 2018

“It could be the volume of swimmers because of the heat, it could be because of extreme heat outside that the inside temperature’s different,” said Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere. “It’s not something that happens regularly.”

Officials from both municipalities are trying to find what caused the water tests to come up positive. Pointe-Claire's mayor said it could be high swimmer volume due to heat or some other heat-related cause. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/nCv589UZ4U — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 26, 2018

Both municipalities are conducting follow-up tests now. The pools could reopen as early as Friday. Residents of Pointe-Claire and Beaconsfield are encouraged to monitor the cities’ websites.