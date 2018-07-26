Bacteria
July 26, 2018 6:17 pm
Updated: July 26, 2018 6:33 pm

Bacteria test results prompt closure of indoor pools in two West Island cities

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH: Two indoor pools in the West Island are off limits after water samples came back positive, possibly for bacteria. As Global's Billy Shields reports, officials in Beaconsfield and Pointe-Claire say the temporary closures are a precautionary measure.

A A

The Beaconsfield Recreation Centre pool is closed after a test revealed the presence of possible bacteria, and a similar test shuttered one pool at the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre Thursday.

The Beaconsfield Recreation Centre pool was closed Thursday.

Dan Spector/Global News

 

In both scenarios, officials said they closed the pools in an abundance of caution pending the results of a follow-up test. “It could be human error when the tests were taken,” said Michelle Janis, Beaconsfield’s director of culture and leisure.

READ MORE: Be proactive about pool contamination, health officials urge Lethbridge

False positives are not unheard of in these situations, officials told Global News, but it does leave them wondering why two indoor pools just kilometres apart would trip the same test at the same time.

“It could be the volume of swimmers because of the heat, it could be because of extreme heat outside that the inside temperature’s different,” said Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere. “It’s not something that happens regularly.”

Both municipalities are conducting follow-up tests now. The pools could reopen as early as Friday. Residents of Pointe-Claire and Beaconsfield are encouraged to monitor the cities’ websites.

 

 

 
Report an error
Bacteria
Beaconsfield
Closed
Indoor
Pointe-Claire
Pool
Test

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News