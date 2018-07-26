Safety, savings required says province on private bids for air services contracts

The Manitoba government says it won’t proceed with plans to privatize the province’s air services unless bidders prove they can maintain the same level of service and safety, while also providing better value.

The Progressive Conservative government recently put out a request for proposals for private firms to operate the province’s water bombers, airplane ambulances and other aircraft.

The idea has upset the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union, which says private firms are unlikely to maintain current levels of service and ensure aircraft are always available.

The union also says government airplane ambulances are currently allowed under federal regulations to land at short gravel airstrips in some northern communities, while private-sector jets are not.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says the government is accepting proposals for another couple of weeks, and bids will be analyzed to ensure safety isn’t compromised.

Schuler says much of the province’s air services, including the STARS helicopter ambulances, are already done by the private sector.

Schuler says the government looked at building schools in partnership with private firms last year but decided against it after analyzing the cost and benefits.