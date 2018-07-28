The Theatre on King is on the move

The Theatre on King (TTOK), a 30-seat performance space in Peterborough, is a popular low-cost venue for music, theatrical performance and as rehearsal space. But after five years, owner Ryan Kerr says it’s time to grow.

Low ceilings and a general lack of space restricted what acts could be mounted, how the seating could be configured and how big the cast could be. So they are moving to a larger storefront location around the corner on King Street and have launched a Gofundme account to pay for renovations to adapt a former photocopy store into a viable theatre space.

“There need to be some walls built in here so we’re raising money to do that. We need to install a lighting grid, As you can see, it’s just vinyl flooring but we want to put down some cushion so we can have more dance programs in here as well,” says Kerr.

Kerr says TTOK was set up a place where artists, musicians and playwrights can fail; where they can express themselves in new ways and not worry about what they create becoming a commercial success. Kate Story is an actor, dancer and producer who knows how important venues like TTOK are to a community.

“The atmosphere is open and inclusive. We just ask that people not be hateful, that’s the only rule. We want to create a safe place where people can play, can collaborate, and to risk and try something new.” says Story.

The link to The Theatre on King is here: gofundme.com/ttoknewhome?u=19265006