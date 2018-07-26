Uber Eats coming to Winnipeg, will compete with Skip the Dishes

Uber’s driving service may not be here, but its food delivery service soon will be, starting next week.

Uber Eats is coming to the River City, starting Aug. 1. Winnipeggers can download the app and order food from several restaurants that have already signed up for the service, said Uber spokesperson Ashley Shantz.

It will compete directly with local company Skip The Dishes, which has also launched in cities across Canada.

Despite not having a ridesharing service, Shantz said its technology can operate a food delivery service.

“Uber Eats has launched in a number of cities where they don’t operate the ridesharing service, including Vancouver,” Shantz said.

“Uber plans to invest significantly in Winnipeg to build a service that offers reliability, quality and speed of delivery. We know that Winnipeg is an emerging tech hub for Canada.”

The goal is to be in 100 Canadian cities and towns by the end of 2018, said Shantz. It first launched in Toronto in 2015.

