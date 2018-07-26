Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Southern Ontario ahead of potential storms this afternoon.

Environment Canada says storms are expected to develop east of Lake Huron, from Georgian Bay to Windsor near noon.

The weather agency said storms are then expected to track eastward across southern, central and northeastern Ontario in the afternoon and early evening.

The Greater Toronto Area can expect to see storms in the late afternoon.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the warm and humid air ahead of a cold front this afternoon and some of them will become severe between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the GTA,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

Farnell said small hail, damaging winds and brief torrential rain may occur.

“Conditions will improve this evening with dried and cooler air tonight through the weekend,” he said.

The severe thunderstorm watch covers Southern Ontario, as far south as Windsor and as north as Deep River – Whitney – Eastern Algonquin Park.

The watch also covers Toronto and the GTA.