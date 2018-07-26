Sports
July 26, 2018 10:26 am

Blue Jays trade reliever Seunghwan Oh to Colorado Rockies for prospects

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Seunghwan Oh (22) throws against the Detroit Tigers during eighth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Friday, June 29, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have traded reliever Seunghwan Oh to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger, outfielder Forrest Wall and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Oh was briefly removed from the Blue Jays’ 12-6 loss in 11 innings to the Minnesota Twins before returning for extras on Wednesday, leading to speculation that he was dealt during the game.

Oh is 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA, two saves and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings this season.

“I love the guy, I think he’s done a tremendous job for us,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said after being swept by the Twins.

“I don’t know if anything’s going to happen, I know the word’s out there. He’s a pretty good pitcher. He showed us a lot. Great command, great competitor.”

The 36-year-old has a 2.81 ERA and 41 saves across three major league campaigns. He spent his first two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with Toronto in the off-season.

